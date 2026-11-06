Lakewood police agent killed, 3 injured in shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — A Lakewood police agent was killed in a shooting Thursday evening and three others agents were injured, the department said. A civilian was also injured and the suspect is dead.

The shooting happened near the corner of West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The extent of the three agents’ injuries was unknown as of the time of a police news conference Thursday night. No details on the suspect have been released.

According to Lakewood Public Information Officer John Romero, the suspect was allegedly connected to a hit-and-run earlier on Thursday. He was attempting to get onto an RTD bus when Lakewood agents spotted him and attempted to make contact, at which point the man opened fire, Romero said.

Police received the initial call around 6:30 p.m. about a suspicious person. Romero said it was unclear to the department whether the shooting happened inside the RTD bus; however, he did confirm that when the man opened fire at the agents, the agents fired back.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A police procession was held late Thursday night, transporting the fallen officer from Denver Health.

Lakewood police said more details would be released on Friday.

FOX31's live coverage has ended. Below is our coverage from Thursday night.

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