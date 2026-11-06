Trump will ‘see this through’: Robert Harward on Iran war

(NewsNation) — After midterm election defeats, President Trump will want to burnish his legacy by resolving the U.S. conflict in Iran, says retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward, former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command. “The situation is much more dynamic now than it’s ever been before,” he tells “On Balance.”

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