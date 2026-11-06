Could Trump shape the Supreme Court again? Experts debate pressure on Thomas and Alito to retire

(NewsNation) — On "On Balance," Leland Vittert spoke with former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree and former White House senior advisor May Mailman about speculation that conservative Supreme Court justices could retire to allow President Trump to appoint successors. The guests said such a move is legally possible but highly unlikely, arguing that Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are not yet at the typical retirement age and would ultimately make the decision on their own timelines.

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