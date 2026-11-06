Dolly Parton estate drops lawsuit against nephew

(NewsNation) — The estate of country music icon Dolly Parton has moved to dismiss its lawsuit against nephew and former head of security Bryan Seaver. Details of any resolution were not disclosed.

According to CBS News, Seaver's attorneys said he is "grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him" so the family can continue grieving peacefully.

NewsNation previously reported the dispute erupted after Seaver, who led security for Parton and her properties for more than two decades, was fired by She's Alive LLC, the company managing the singer's estate and business interests.

The estate later sought a restraining order, alleging Seaver threatened to "destroy" Parton's brand and sent alarming messages to employees, lawyers and business partners. Seaver denied wrongdoing and argued his comments were taken out of context during a period of grief.

Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell, who oversees She's Alive, pursued legal action after alleging Seaver threatened violence and damage to the late singer's business empire. Court filings cited disputes that surfaced in the weeks following Parton's death from cancer at age 80.

The dismissal marks a significant turn in one of the most public controversies surrounding Parton's estate. While it remains unclear whether the sides reached a settlement, the filing appears to bring an end, at least for now, to a legal battle that drew national attention.

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