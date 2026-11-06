Epstein files: Congress could force release of 2 million pages

(NewsNation) — With the Democrats once again in control of the Senate and House, one lawmaker says his fellow congressmembers aim to start getting accountability for the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi's, D-Ill., remarks follow Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie's latest pledge to force a vote on the Epstein File Transparency Act II when Congress resumes. The new legislation would allow victims to sue for files related to their cases, as well as allowing states to sue the DOJ for files relevant to state investigations or specific allegations.

Massie co-sponsored the legislation with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., as a follow-up to the initial Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forced the Justice Department to release files related to billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein file hearings should be televised: Rep. Krishnamoorthi

The investigation — and collections of documents widely known as the Epstein files — has remained a contentious issue across the political spectrum since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025. The case, spanning more than two decades, has kept the Justice Department at the center of efforts to unseal a large collection of court records identifying dozens of the disgraced financier’s associates.

Speaking on "CUOMO," Krishnamoorthi said Congress may start issuing subpoenas in an effort to get long-awaited answers.

"We can't just rely on voluntary transcribed interviews with folks, especially people like Leon Black, who just walked out of one," he stated.

The congressman also vouched for Congress to start having public televised hearings with the survivors.

"These people have to be heard," Krishnamoorthi added. "They have yet to be heard. They have not received a single iota of justice. And it's now their time to tell us their stories and the American people why it's so important to really address this heinous sex trafficking ring."

Over two million pages of documents regarding the investigation have yet to be released, according to Krishnamoorthi. Democrats want them released immediately, he said.

"And if they are not, then we have to absolutely require them to be released," Krishnamoorthi acknowledged. "In any case, subpoena Todd Blanche and others who have been dragging their heels in this cover up with regard to the redaction of those files and non-disclosure of those files."

Epstein files accountability will be on winning Democrats’ list: Cuomo

Democrats have been calling for accountability with the files after another allegation was made earlier this week.

One unnamed Democrat told Cuomo that will happen if the party is victorious in the midterms.

“That is going to be a focus for us,” the Democrat told Cuomo. “The American people demand it, and it’s the right thing to do. So that is going to be on the agenda.”

NewsNation's Steph Whiteside contributed to this report.

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