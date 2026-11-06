Epstein client sues congressman for defamation

(NewsNation) — The Democratic lawmaker expected to lead the House Oversight Committee is being sued by billionaire Leon Black over allegations the congressman made about Black’s alleged ties to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Black fell afoul of the congressional panel earlier this year for ignoring subpoenas as committee members investigated accused sex trafficker Epstein’s personal and professional associations.

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia of California defamed Black by falsely claiming he was at the “center” of Epstein’s crimes and was one of the last people in contact with him before Epstein died in jail seven years ago, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday on Black’s behalf.

“Congressman Garcia chose to disregard the truth to further a preconceived narrative that benefitted his personal and political agenda,” an attorney for Black said in a prepared statement.

Black’s “physical safety has been threatened, he has received an ongoing barrage of hateful calls, emails, and social media posts, and his business and philanthropic endeavors have suffered,” the attorney added.

The suit seeks at least $2.5 million in compensatory damages and $5 million punitive damages, plus other costs. NewsNation has reached out to Garcia’s office for comment.

Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, is expected to become chairman next year when his party regains control of Congress. Over the summer, Black met for a closed-door interview with the panel before discussions broke down, reportedly over NDAs.

The House has held him in criminal contempt of Congress. Black’s side filed a lawsuit challenging the committee’s subpoenas.

In the defamation lawsuit, attorneys say Black acknowledges meeting Epstein in the mid-1990s and between 2013 and 2018 paid him $158 million for professional services before cutting the cord with the financier several months before his death.

Black was aware that Epstein had been convicted of soliciting an underage prostitute in 2008, the lawsuit says, but he was swayed by Epstein’s explanation it “was an isolated incident arising from a fake identification.”

“Several years after that conviction, Mr. Black — like many others — gave Epstein a second chance, a decision Mr. Black has since said he regrets,” the complaint said.

Attorneys for Black, who co-founded the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, say he was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent investigation and noted that suits alleging misconduct were thrown out of court.

“Mr. Black neither participated in nor had any awareness of Epstein’s crimes,” the defamation suit says.

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