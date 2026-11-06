Can a recount change an election result?

(NewsNation) — Nearly all of the midterm races have been called, but like any election, there some races will be contested in the hours and days after they’ve been called.

One possibility in some states is a recount, a rare process that occurs when races are decided by extremely narrow margins or when candidates request one.

According to Ballotpedia, 47 of the 50 states allow for automatic recounts, requested recounts, or both. Automatic recounts can be triggered in 29 states when election results meet specific thresholds established by state law.

In 42 states, candidates or other interested parties can request a recount of the vote.

What's the process behind election recounts?

The National Conference of State Legislatures explains that the election recount process can be slightly complicated.

"Some ballots will need to be looked at to see what the voter intended to vote," said Donald Palmer, NCSL and U.S. election assistance commissioner.

"If a voter circled the candidates instead of filling in the bubble, the vote might not count unless it is a close race. Two people from different parties will look at your ballot and determine if the voter intent is clear.”

According to The Associated Press, most states require or allow recounts when the gap between the top candidates falls within a specified margin. In larger states, that margin can represent thousands or even tens of thousands of votes.

“The (original) count is pretty accurate because the machines work — they work very well,” Tammy Patrick, a former election official in Arizona, told the AP. “We have recounts and we have audits to make sure we got it right.”

As of 2024, there had been 36 recounts in statewide general elections, the publication added. The nation's most notable recount took place in 2000, when the Supreme Court stopped a Florida recount, allowing Republican George W. Bush to maintain his lead over Democrat Al Gore and secure the presidency.

How frequently do recounts alter election results?

Experts say recounts have rarely changed election outcomes since the 2000 Bush-Gore race. Deb Otis, director of research and policy at FairVote, noted that only three recounts during that period resulted in a different winner.

Voters cast their ballots at a polling location inside the Edward C. Winston Town Hall Auditorium in Kennebunk, Maine, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Sophie Park/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Otis added that all three recount reversals occurred when the initial margin between the top two candidates was less than 0.06% of the votes cast.

In Florida's 2018 election, three statewide contests were separated by fewer than 10,000 votes, yet the subsequent recounts left the results unchanged.

“If there is evidence of voter fraud, irregularities or misconduct, you can take this to court but sometimes it’s a high bar to get into court and overturn an election,” Palmer stated.

The last statewide election reversed by a recount came in Minnesota's 2008 Senate race. Republican Sen. Norm Coleman held a 215-vote lead over Democrat Al Franken after the initial count of more than 2.9 million ballots, but a hand recount ultimately put Franken ahead by 225 votes, a margin change of 0.02 percentage points.

Do recounts usually reveal missed ballots?

Otis said recounts rarely result in the discovery of a significant number of previously uncounted votes.

“Recounts typically shift only a small number of votes,” Otis said.

FairVote's data show that recounts typically increase, rather than decrease, vote totals. In the 36 statewide recounts held since 2000, 78% produced higher vote counts, and 65% resulted in gains for both candidates or sides in the race.

"On average, winning candidates increased their vote totals by 0.08 percentage points and runners-up increased their vote totals by 0.07 percentage points," the group said. "This almost negligible change in votes reinforces the argument that extremely close margins are a necessary condition for a recount to possibly overturn an outcome."

Which election saw the largest recount swing?

Vermont's 2006 state auditor contest holds the record for the biggest vote shift resulting from a modern election recount.

In the initial count, incumbent Republican Randy Brock led Democrat Thomas Salmon by 137 votes. After a recount, however, the race flipped, and Salmon emerged with a 102-vote victory.

Recounts were most common in 2004, occurring in 0.56% of statewide elections. In 2000, five statewide races underwent recounts, representing 0.94% of all statewide elections that year.

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