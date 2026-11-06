‘Mormon Wives’ star lands Hulu spinoff after shocking exit

(NewsNation) — Whitney Leavitt is heading back to reality TV, this time as the star of her own Hulu series months after leaving "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." According to Deadline, Hulu has greenlit an untitled show centered on Leavitt and her family.

The new series will follow Leavitt as she balances growing fame, career ambitions and family life. The project comes from Jeff Jenkins Productions, 3BMG and Leavitt Media House, with Leavitt and husband Conner Leavitt among the executive producers.

Leavitt announced her departure from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" in May during her final Broadway performance as Roxie Hart in "Chicago." According to People, she later described the move as the end of a chapter after becoming one of the show's most recognizable cast members.

Leavitt has remained busy since leaving the franchise. She competed on Season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars" (where she finished in sixth place), made her feature-film debut in the holiday rom-com "All for Love" and expanded her production ambitions through Leavitt Media House.

The announcement also comes as Hulu continues to grow the "Mormon Wives" universe. Deadline had previously reported that "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has already been renewed for additional episodes.

Reality TV's fascination with the viral "MomTok" phenomenon has helped turn Leavitt into a breakout star since the show's 2024 debut. Her new Hulu series will focus exclusively on her family and career, signaling that the streamer sees Leavitt as a major draw outside the ensemble cast that first made her famous.

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