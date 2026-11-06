JonBenét Ramsey’s brother urges focus on DNA in cold case

(NewsNation) — The brother of JonBenét Ramsey has urged investigators to continue focus on the DNA found after her death.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Burke Ramsey — who was nine at the time of the killing in 1996 — insisted his family is innocent of any wrongdoing.

"We need to find that match. It's the best evidence we have," he told the Daily Mail.

"It was underneath her fingernails and it didn't match any of us. It's probably the person who did it, you know, and it's the best chance we have to solve this."

The body of JonBenét, a child beauty pageant contestant, was found in the basement of her family’s home Dec. 26, 1996. She had been strangled.

Several hours earlier, Patsy Ramsey had called 911 to report that her six-year-old daughter was missing and a ransom note had been left behind. The note demanded that a $118,000 ransom be delivered in exchange for the 6-year-old.

Boulder police found DNA evidence of an unidentified male on JonBenét’s body, and years later found DNA from the same male on her tights.

To date, no one has been prosecuted in the case. In 2008, a prosecutor officially ruled out JonBenét’s family as suspects, based on DNA evidence.

"It's been 30 years and enough is enough. I want it solved. I don't know much about the scientific nitty-gritty and it's hard to learn the details of the case, because it is emotionally taxing. But they need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing," Burke said.

Burke added solving the crime would "go a long way to bringing justice."

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.