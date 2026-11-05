Historic flooding slams Georgia, Tennessee border communities

(NewsNation) — Historic flooding swept across communities along the Georgia-Tennessee border Thursday, triggering rescues, evacuations and emergency declarations as rising rivers and flash floods overwhelmed roads, homes and downtown areas.

In Tennessee, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated the State Emergency Operations Center at Level 4 due to flooding in Polk County, warning that hazardous conditions were expected to continue through the evening. Officials urged residents to avoid flooded roads and follow local emergency guidance.

Just across the state line in Georgia, the National Weather Service issued a rare Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Fannin County, including McCaysville, after 3 to 5 inches of rain fell. Fannin County Emergency Management Agency warned residents to seek higher ground immediately, calling the situation life-threatening.

According to Newswire footage, floodwaters inundated streets, businesses and neighborhoods across the region.

The City of Copperhill, Tennessee, was closed by officials, who ordered residents and visitors to stay out of downtown areas near the Toccoa-Ocoee River, which flows through the north Georgia mountain communities of Blue Ridge and McCaysville before crossing into Tennessee and becoming the Ocoee River. McCaysville officials closed access into the Georgia city and declared a state of emergency.

According to Yahoo, the Toccoa River reached a record crest of roughly 18 feet near the Georgia-Tennessee line, exceeding the previous high-water mark set in February 1990 after as much as 8 to 11 inches of rain fell across parts of the region.

Georgia authorities said extensive search-and-rescue efforts were underway. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, game wardens joined local responders, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Tennessee first responders in assisting stranded residents in Fannin and Murray counties. Gov. Brian Kemp said aviation and boat assets had been deployed as part of the state's response.

Officials on both sides of the border stressed that the danger remained even after rainfall began to taper off. Emergency managers warned that floodwaters could continue rising and urged residents in Georgia and Tennessee to obey evacuation orders, avoid flooded roadways and allow rescue crews access to affected areas as recovery efforts continue.

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