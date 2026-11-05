Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Vance’s Biggest Test

WARNING!⚠️Trump lost the midterms — he is not going to lose Iran.

Watch tonight📺: Admiral Robert Harward on what the battle plan might look like. Plus : For all the hand wringing over the Iran war costing Trump, maybe it was the disasterful ceasefire pushed and negotiated by JD Vance that was the real problem? https://x.com/AriFleischer/status/2118099169566986625?a=VcAxA1Iza4VIkrcBkIg&s=20



(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Danger and Opportunity‼️

✅Let me start with something that is indisputably true.

The Republicans are in crisis — the man with the most to win or lose is not President Donald Trump — but JD Vance.

Truth: Vance’s success comes from being who he needs to be at the time he needs to be it — he’s gone from calling Trump a Nazi to Trump's vice president. Now he faces his greatest challenge yet. In the meantime: The rest of the Republican field from Cruz to Younkin to DeSantis smell opportunity — they are right.

Vance’s success comes from being who he needs to be at the time he needs to be it — he’s gone from calling Trump a Nazi to Trump's vice president. The man: To be the man, you have to beat the man and there is a reason Trump has never endorsed Vance. Once Trump endorses someone, he becomes irrelevant

To be the man, you have to beat the man and there is a reason Trump has never endorsed Vance.

I’ve covered Trump long enough to know he will wait as long as possible to do that —

Thought bubble💭: Maybe he never will

1,000-foot view👀: We’ve written Trump's political obituary 100 times and everytime he comes out of it because the Democrats have saved him —- most notably after January 6th.

Justice in Waiting🧑‍⚖️: The whole world is on SCOTUS watch —

Everyone is wondering if Justice Samuel Alito or Clarence Thomas is going to retire and try to get Trump picks in before Christmas.

But here’s a wild one for you: Sarah Isgur tweeted — “Alito won't retire in the lame duck and he doesn't need to. Trump can nominate someone to the Supreme Court and the senate can confirm without a vacancy. Then Trump can wait to sign the commission any time in the next two years. The question isn't Alito, its Cornyn/Tillis/Thune.”

Tonight📺: Tom Dupree and May Mailman on if this is actually possible.

(Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Democratic Civil War‼️

🔙We told you last night the best hope for the country is looking at 1994 — a president that wants to make deals (which we have) and an opposition that has an agenda (which we don’t have yet)

😬We are seeing today Democrats don’t have any agenda — or even a leader.

Chuck Schumer oversaw the single greatest Democrat victory since Watergate — and now they want to take him out. Troy Jackson: “I told Senator Schumer that I’m going to support somebody else...it’s no different now." Jon Stewart: “Someone has to meet this moment. You have an opportunity to actually govern. One of the first things you need to do is remove that system of seniority from Democratic politics. It’s a bullshit system and it needs to go. Chuck Schumer fought tooth and nail against half of these f**king people. He does not understand the urgency of the moment and what the future demands” El-Sayed: “If we have another option, I’m gonna look at it and say, who is best placed to get us action, to get money out of politics and put money in pockets and pass medicare for all… I am for Chris Van Hollen if he decides he wants to be Senate majority leader.”



Good read📰:“Democrats Are Winning — and Still at War with One Another” headlines The Free Press

Watch tonight📺: Former senior aide to Sen Chuck Schumer, Chris Hahn and former special assistant to President Biden

(Photo by Rogelio V. Solis/Getty Images)

Revenge Served Cold🥶

One thing that’s not being talked about enough after the Democrats victory on Tuesday night is how Republicans took voters for granted —

There’s no better example of that than Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi. Hyde-Smith took Mississippi voters for granted in every way, shape and form When asked for comment on the rise of beef prices — her response says everything you need to know about her: “You have so many proteins to choose from.” https://x.com/scott_colom/status/2110149942727553187?a=dAM3nKgXOvOG3uCAIqQ&s=20 Like she deserves, she is trailing behind her Democrat opponent Scott Colom. Don’t forget – this is MISSISSIPPI. A state that hasn’t elected a black senator since reconstruction.

President Trump rallied with Hyde-Smith in October, and called her up on stage to speak. Hyde-Smith said nine words to her crowd. Nine. https://x.com/atrupar/status/2114877194539274420?a=1OMNtMRT1fqG9ILDAKY&s=20

Meanwhile, her opponent Scott Colom was outside the rally — talking with people in line and smiling for selfies. Think about the guts it takes to say you’re going to run for Senate as an African American Democrat in a state that hasn’t elected a black Senator since reconstruction. And showing up at a Trump rally. Colom worked his a$$ off — told people they had a voice and, as he deserves, is looking like he’s going to win. Look back: Hyde-Smith blocked Colom from being a federal judge when Joe Biden nominated him—- And now he comes back and beats her. One of the great things about America is that America is fair — and this is EXACTLY how you beat somebody.

But shame on all of us for not paying attention to what was the most interesting race of 2026 This is what happens when you disrespect voters — and there’s justice in being punished for that.

This is a lesson for everybody — never take voters for granted. Because when you do, the other side gets a chance.

Tune into “On Balance with Leland Vittert” weeknights at 9/8 CT on NewsNation. Find your channel here.

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