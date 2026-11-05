Citibank gunman angry over $2,500 debt collection

(NewsNation) — The gunman responsible for a shooting at a Citibank office complex in Tampa, Florida, targeted the campus because he was angry about a debt collection.

One person was killed in Wednesday's shooting before Jacob Pearson, 35, was fatally shot by a security guard.

Pearson was angry about a $2,500 debt collection hearing, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news conference.

Chronister said Pearson sent a message to the attorney's office prior to the shooting, saying, "Unless you want me to go over there with my AR-15, my bulletproof vest, and my insanity, you MF-ing cancel this court case."

The attorney's office contacted security at Citibank, saying the threat was believed to be credible, as well as contacting the Orlando Police Department, which went to Pearson's home but found him already gone.

Authorities said Pearson drove roughly 90 miles to the campus from his home in Orlando, crashing his car through a fence and plowing into a courtyard. Pearson got out of the car and shot the first person he saw with his rifle, which then malfunctioned.

He then returned to the car, retrieved a handgun and returned to the victim, who was attempting to crawl away, and shot her again. Pearson then entered the cafeteria and the Citibank building.

Authorities say Pearson was armed with 90 rounds of ammunition.

Citibank's security officer, who is also the vice president of operations, exchanged fire with Pearson after he entered the building, hitting Pearson five times. Pearson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"Because of the heroic actions of this Citibank security officer, vice president of operations, his reign of terror ended before it even began," Chronister said.

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