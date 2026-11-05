What will Democrats prioritize with control of Congress?

(NewsNation) — With Democrats set to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, their agenda will look much different than President Donald Trump and Republican's initiatives.

Affordability was top of mind for many voters during the midterm elections, and Democrats have floated several ideas for addressing the high cost of living. This includes reinstating some Obamacare tax credits, reversing some of the Medicaid cuts and voting to bring an end to the war in Iran.

Democrats have also floated AI legislation, pushing to include protections for people living in communities where data centers are built, ensuring they don't bear the costs. There may also be an attempt to repeal tariffs that Trump has put in place.

Trump in office 2 more years: What does that mean for Democrats' agenda?

Trump still has two years left in office, however, and his veto power could present a challenge for the Democrats' congressional agenda and their ability to pass legislation.

Still, Trump's veto can always be overridden, but that takes two-thirds of both chambers. That would require at least 290 members of the House and 67 in the Senate. Even if Democrats win most of the uncalled races, they'd still need significant Republican support in both chambers to override the veto.

Will Democrats hold the Trump administration accountable?

Democratic control of Congress also means that investigations and subpoenas are likely coming for several members of the Trump administration, including cabinet officials like Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Both were subjects of impeachment investigations or inquiries prior to the midterm elections.

Still, the minority leader and likely Speaker of the House in 2027, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said the House Democratic Caucus hasn't brought up impeachment, reiterating that Democrats' main focus is affordability.

NewsNation's Jeff Arnold and Sana Azem contributed to this report.

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