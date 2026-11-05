Alec Baldwin not a fan of documentary about aftermath of ‘Rust’ shooting

(NewsNation) — The people behind a documentary about Alec Baldwin on the aftermath of the “Rust” shooting say the movie’s subject isn’t a fan of the project.

Director Rory Kennedy and writer Mark Bailey attended a panel at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival following a screening of their documentary “The Trial of Alex Baldwin” last month.

“He really, really, really didn’t like it,” Kennedy said of Baldwin’s thoughts about the documentary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor took part in the project, saying at the beginning of the film, “The worst thing for me is to be misunderstood.”

Actor Alec Baldwin hugs a member of his legal team after the judge threw out the involuntary manslaughter case for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M, Oct. 23, 2021, used for the film "Rust." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

A judge dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice Friday. Baldwin cries from his seat in the courtroom.

“I think part of our experience was that Alec wasn’t always the most reliable narrator of himself. … So, part of what we’re trying to do, because we have these questions as filmmakers — when is he acting, what is real, what is not — we want to bring the audience into those questions as well so that it’s not like we’re presenting this as here’s all the facts,” Kennedy said at the film festival.

The documentary dives into Baldwin’s public persona, which has generated numerous headlines and a feud with the president, which frames it as a reason why he was put on trial.

She continued, “Our feeling at the end of the day is you can feel what you might about Alec — and people have, often, strong feelings one way or the other — and you may still have those feelings at the end of the film that you had going into it, but I think most people, in watching the film, will feel like there was an injustice.”

‘Rust’ shooting

In October 2021, during a rehearsal for “Rust,” Baldwin used a gun meant to be loaded with dummy rounds when he allegedly pointed it at the camera and fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The “It’s Complicated” actor, a producer on the film, claimed he didn’t pull the trigger and that it was fired accidentally.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to Hutchins’ death, but a judge dismissed the case against the actor with prejudice in 2024.

In April, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge cleared the way for a civil trial to be brought against Baldwin stemming from the shooting.

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