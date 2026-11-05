Ro Khanna supporters reportedly working on 2028 presidential bid

(NewsNation) — Following a successful midterm for progressives, supporters of Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., have reportedly organized a draft committee to encourage the lawmaker to run for president.

Though Khanna hasn't made any official declaration, former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and progressive strategist Nomiki Konst have launched the “Run Ro” draft committee, according to a press release. The committee "aims to build a national movement of Ro Khanna supporters and shape the infrastructure required to help Ro win in 2028."

'Run Ro' comes on the heels of Democrats' success in midterms

Specifically, the committee can "raise money from donors and begin building support for a Khanna candidacy while he continues to weigh a 2028 bid," according to NBC News, which was the first to report on "Run Ro." This comes as Democrats won back both the House and Senate in the midterm elections, with several progressive candidates performing well.

Khanna indicated in August that he is seriously considering a 2028 presidential run. He "is reportedly advised by President Biden’s former Chief of Staff Ron Klain as well as Senator Bernie Sanders’ former campaign manager Jeff Weaver," the release said.

Konst told NBC that the timing of their push is intentional, saying, “By launching now, we are trying to ensure that the presidential primary debate is framed from a progressive populist perspective.” The committee reportedly includes a team featuring veterans from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former president Barack Obama's presidential campaigns.

AOC, Ossoff and Newsom are also rumored to run for president in 2028

Sanders was the most prominent progressive presidential candidate in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Some have also theorized that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., could take up this role in the next election.

While 19 presidents served in the House at some point in their careers, only one has gone directly to the White House, according to NBC. This was James Garfield, R-Ohio, in 1880.

Other non-House Democrats rumored to make a 2028 presidential run include Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

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