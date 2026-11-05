Newsom to commute all 548 death row inmates to life without parole

(NewsNation) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said he will change the death sentences of all 548 inmates currently condemned to execution to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Newsom’s decision comes as he prepares to leave office after eight years. In 2019, he placed a moratorium on executions in the state, but hundreds of people remained on death row.

“I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” Newsom said in a letter.

The announcement, in a three-page letter addressed to "all Californians," came as Newsom, a Democrat who has been floated as a potential presidential nominee in 2028, neared the end of his second and final four-year term as governor.

Newsom said the decision was among the most difficult choices of his career because it will surface painful memories for crime victims’ families.

“As Governor, I alone bear responsibility for this decision and its impact, just as I alone would bear responsibility for each execution,” Newsom wrote.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that while Newsom can commute the sentences, the governor cannot eliminate the death penalty in the state without the legislature or a voter ballot initiative.

"The Governor has chosen to commute existing death sentences to life without the possibility of parole, as is within his constitutional power. But that power does not extend to eliminating the death penalty. Only the Legislature or the voters can do that. Californians have been asked on two separate ballot initiatives to abolish the death penalty and both times they have chosen to keep it for the most serious crimes," a statement from Hochman read in part.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has said the implementation of the death penalty reflects racial bias, applauded the announcement.

“These commutations reflect what justice demands: an end to a racist, error-prone, and inhumane punishment that has burdened California for far too long,” said executive director Anthony Romero in a statement.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KTLA in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

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