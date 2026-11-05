Rubio pushes back on reports claiming he plans to resign for 2028 run

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office is pushing back against reports that claim he plans to resign to focus on a potential 2028 presidential bid.

“This is complete and total fake news based on the word of anonymous sources, befitting a tabloid,” Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state, told NewsNation. “The Secretary has not discussed leaving his role and he will continue to proudly serve in President Trump’s administration long after this fake news is revealed as yet another baseless hoax.”

The report from The Independent cited anonymous sources who are said to be close to Rubio.

“Rubio will be gone after the midterms,” a Republican source told the news outlet. “There will be about four or five them running for the hills. The country has completely turned against Trump. People cannot even say where Iran is on a map and do not get this war.”

Numerous reports of potential White House staff changes have flooded the news since the GOP's resounding defeat in Tuesday's midterm elections, costing the party the House and the Senate.

Multiple members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet — and possibly Trump himself — could become the renewed targets of impeachment investigations when Democrats are sworn in at the beginning of January.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon could face intense impeachment scrutiny once the new Congress is sworn in. All three were subjects of impeachment investigations or inquiries prior to the midterm elections.

Trump said Tuesday night that he does not plan to make changes to his cabinet.

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