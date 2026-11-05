Pope Leo’s South America trip spans 3 countries

(NewsNation) — Pope Leo XIV is set to take a trip to South America that will include 19,000 miles, three countries, 14 flights, and a helicopter ride into the Andes.

That's after he just had lung cancer surgery three weeks ago.

Pope Leo will leave the Vatican on Friday, Nov. 6, and he won't be back until Nov. 17. This is his first trip to South America as Pope, and it's his longest international trip so far. According to the Vatican's schedule, the first flight alone, Rome to Montevideo, is over 14 hours.

Officially, the Vatican lists 10 cities, though once you count the smaller towns on the schedule, you get closer to 14. Either way, it's more than 40 events, and it's the Pope's sixth international trip since his election.

Pope Leo had lung cancer surgery a little over three weeks ago, and his doctors say he doesn't need further treatment. The Vatican also confirmed the trip is going ahead exactly as planned, with no changes. That's notable because the schedule is packed, and it includes Cusco, Peru, which is 11,000 feet above sea level.

Pope Leo is the first U.S.-born Pope, but he's also a Peruvian citizen. He first went to Peru as an Augustinian missionary in 1985 and ended up spending about 20 years there, including time as the bishop of Chiclayo until 2023.

Peru gets the longest stretch of the trip, five days total, and Peru is a big part of who Pope Leo is. He said that he's obviously American and feels very much like an American, but he loves Peru and the Peruvian people. The country clearly holds a special place in his heart.

The first stop on his trip is Uruguay, Nov. 6 - 8. He's the first Pope to visit since John Paul II back in 1988, and Uruguay is a very interesting choice because it's a very secular country. Nearly half of the population has no religious affiliation.

The theme of the visit is, "I bring you news of great joy."

On Friday, he lands in Montevideo in the afternoon. There's a welcome ceremony at Independence Plaza, a meeting with the president and an evening prayer with clergy at the cathedral. Saturday, he flies to Paysandú for the first Mass of the trip. Then it's back to Montevideo to visit the Casa Valle neighborhood and meet students at the Catholic University. The big evening event is a prayer vigil at the Estadio Centenario, the national stadium. Sunday, he goes to the town of Florida for Mass at the national shrine of Our Lady of the 33.

Then he flies out that afternoon. It's likely we can expect Pope Leo to push for religion having a place in life and probably to criticize Uruguay's euthanasia law, like he did with assisted suicide in France.

Next up, Argentina, November 8th to the 11th. Remember, Pope Francis never came home during his 12-year papacy, so this is the first papal visit in nearly 40 years since John Paul II in 1987. About 58% of Argentine adults identify as Catholic.

Sunday evening, Pope Leo arrives in Buenos Aires and will pay tribute to independence hero José de San Martín. Then he goes to the Casa Rosada to meet President Javier Milei. He gives his first speech in Argentina that night. On Monday, he visits a home for people with disabilities, celebrates Mass downtown, and meets workers at the Catholic University. Then, he meets leaders of other faiths and holds evening prayer with Argentina's bishops. On Tuesday, Pope Leo flies to Cordoba for Mass, meets clergy, then comes back to Buenos Aires for a youth vigil at night. On Wednesday, he visits a federal prison complex, then heads to Lujan for Mass at the famous shrine of Our Lady. Local authorities are expecting up to a million people at that event.

After that, the Pope flies straight to Lima. Peru is the main event, taking place from Nov.11 to Nov. 17. Wednesday night, Pope Leo lands in Lima, visits the president, Keiko Fujimori and speaks to authorities and diplomats. On Thursday, he meets Peru's bishops and leads midday prayer at the Cathedral, then there's an event on the future of the Peruvian people. That evening, there's a prayer vigil with young people at a stadium in Lima.

On Friday, he'll return to Chicleo, his old diocese. He celebrates Mass, visits a chapel, and meets bishops at the shrine of Our Lady of Peace. Then he'll speak at the Catholic University there. On Saturday, Pope Leo takes a military helicopter into the Andes to the town of Santa Cruz de Suchibamba for Mass. Then it's back to Chicleo to close out the Jubilee year for St. Toribius, the 16th-century archbishop of Lima, who championed using indigenous languages like Quechua. Pope Leo himself studied Quechua and has a real devotion to this saint.

On Sunday, he starts in Cusco, and he'll meet with people at an Inca site and praise the Angelus. Then he flies to the Amazon to meet missionaries and indigenous communities and celebrate Mass in the rainforest. On Monday, he will visit a home for abandoned elderly people in Lima and finish with a closing Mass at Palmas Air Base.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Pope Leo flies home to Rome in the morning.

So, beyond the schedule, here are some themes and what to watch for. One, gestures of affection, which by now are typical of Pope Leo, and reaching out to the forgotten. Keep in mind the places Pope Leo will be visiting: the prison, the homes for the elderly and disabled, and people in the Amazon.

Number two, special attention to abuse survivors. The Vatican says he'll meet some, possibly including people connected to a case he helped with as bishop.

Three, highlighting the very vibrant faith of locals, including their popular devotions. He will visit shrines dedicated to Mary in all three countries. Church leaders in Peru see this as a big help against Pentecostal churches, which are attracting a lot of Catholics.

This trip is sure to be special. We have a recovering Pope, a very secular Uruguay, Pope Francis' hometown, and a homecoming to Peru, a place that shaped Pope Leo and his vocation.

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