What options are on the table for Trump in Iran moving forward?

(NewsNation) — The midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, which means President Donald Trump and his administration can shift their attention back to Iran.

In the days leading up to and on Election Day, Trump sought to minimize expectations of renewed military action against Iran, despite ongoing U.S. strikes. At the same time, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is preparing an additional 10,000 troops and naval assets for possible large-scale combat operations abroad.

Trump's aides have advised him that sticking with a naval blockade and economic sanctions meant to reach a deal could take months.

Iranian officials earlier this week signaled that Tehran and Washington remain far apart on negotiations, with a senior Iranian official telling Reuters the U.S. must meet Iran’s conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Taken together, these factors leave Trump with three possible paths forward in the conflict: pursue diplomacy, continue military operations, or take a wait-and-see approach in hopes the IRGC weakens over time.

While Iran's Foreign Ministry has been in discussions with Saudi and Qatari counterparts about maintaining regional stability, significant uncertainty remains. The situation became even more unpredictable after the IRGC reported that a tanker hit a mine near the Strait of Hormuz and subsequently caught fire.

Next 60 days in Iran for Trump are crucial: Ex-top US military official

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Randy Manner told NewsNation that any major decision by Trump on Iran could make the next 60 days a particularly high-risk period for the Middle East.

“The president still has the Republican Senate and House for two months, and that could embolden him to make some kind of move in the area,” Manner said. “The president has never been one to back down from where he might be viewed as losing.”

Tensions may also come to a head, Manner said, if Iran becomes “emboldened at the negotiating table” following the GOP’s massive losses in this week’s midterm elections.

NewsNation's Michael Ramsey, Nichole Berlie and The Hill contributed to this report.

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