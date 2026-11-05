Officials identify pilot killed in Florida helicopter crash

(NewsNation) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay, Florida, on Wednesday.

Pilot Tomas Pendas, 63, died when the Robinson R44 II helicopter crashed into Biscayne Bay while on a trip to film boats on the water, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Two others aboard the chopper, a 52-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. They were hospitalized but have since been released.

The crash took place around 11:15 a.m. local time, officials said.

Local reports, citing FlightAware flight-tracking software, indicated the helicopter experienced a sharp decline in altitude near the bay. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating this crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation, officials said Wednesday.

NTSB officials said the helicopter appeared to be involved in a photography flight and records show the aircraft is owned by a private photography company. The crash occurred near Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, which is located about 10 miles outside of Miami.

Wednesday’s deadly crash took place three days after nine people aboard a private jet were killed when a Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven in Palm Beach County on Sunday.

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