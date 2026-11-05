Boy, 6, found safe after days-long search in rural Kentucky

(NewsNation) — A missing 6-year-old was found safe after a days-long search in rural eastern Kentucky.

For two days, hundreds of people searched rugged terrain looking for Roman Heilman, who has autism. He was last seen Sunday near his home in Louisa, according to NewsNation local affiliate WDKY. It was not immediately clear how the boy went missing.

Volunteers in the area participated in multiple large-scale search efforts for the missing boy, according to Lawrence County Emergency Management.

On Tuesday, around 11:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police confirmed Heilman was found safe about a mile and a half from his home, and thanked the hundreds of community members who helped in the search.

Volunteers were told to sing "If You're Happy and You Know It," which is one of Heilman's favorite songs, in hopes of drawing him out of the woods, CBS News reported.

Heilman was found with his dog, naked and covered in scratches, Travis Hughes, the Lawrence County emergency management director, told the outlet. He also indicated that the dog was believed to have been with the boy when he went missing.

Roman Heilman, 6, was found safe after a days-long search in rural eastern Kentucky. (S&J Stables -Jeffersonville, KY)

Roman Heilman, 6, was found safe after a days-long search in rural eastern Kentucky. (S&J Stables -Jeffersonville, KY)

Roman Heilman, 6, was found safe after a days-long search in rural eastern Kentucky. (S&J Stables -Jeffersonville, KY)

"He comes out right behind his dog, and that's when he pointed and said, 'E-I-E-I O,' and pointed to the horses," Hughes told CBS News. "That's when our team got up to him and wrapped him up in a blanket, gave him something to eat."

Officials with Lawrence County Emergency Management told WDKY Heilman was alert and evaluated by emergency personnel.

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