Inside Pope Leo’s world tour | One Nation Under God

In this episode of “One Nation Under God,” Susie Pinto reviews Pope Leo XIV’s Latin America schedule. He leaves Rome on Nov. 6, and is set to return home Nov. 17. All of this traveling is happening just three weeks after doctors removed the entire lower lobe of the pope’s right lung. He’s traveling to three countries and making many papal visits in the next 14 days. Pinto breaks it all down.

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