John Deere shutting down two Iowa plants

OTTUMWA, Iowa -- John Deere announced on Wednesday that it plans to close its Ottumwa plant over the next few years.

John Deere said windrower production will move from the Ottumwa Works to Des Moines Works by the end of fiscal year 2027, with round baler production set to follow by the end of fiscal year 2028. Once the transition is complete, the Ottumwa plant will shut down.

The company will also be moving STS Sprayers production from the Hagie factory in Clarion to a Deere factory in Louisiana beginning fiscal year 2028. By fiscal year 2029, the company hopes to end manufacturing in Clarion.

Production of small planters, however, will be moving from Moline, Illinois, to the John Deere facility in Paton, located in Greene County.

John Deere cited changes in customer demand and manufacturing capacities as reasons for the changes.

"As markets, technologies, and customer expectations evolve, John Deere continually evaluates its manufacturing footprint to ensure it is well-positioned to serve customers and compete globally," John Deere's release said in part. "That work includes streamlining operations, expanding competitiveness, and support American manufacturing technologies, and leveraging strategic sourcing to improve flexibility and cost competitiveness."

According to the Ottumwa Courier, the Ottumwa plant celebrated 100 years of operation last month.

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