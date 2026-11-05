Over the limit: Rhode Island man cited for having 140 illegal fish filets

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Environmental Police has cited a man who was caught with 140 filets of suspected black sea bass and tautog last week.

The 77-year-old man was cited for 12 counts of exceeding the daily possession limit for black sea bass and three counts of exceeding the daily possession limit for tautog, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Environmental police officers were on patrol near Third Beach on Oct. 25 when they spotted the boat owner's car in the parking lot with a trailer attached to it.

The officers saw the man return to the boat ramp on a dingy a short time later and asked him if he had any fish on board.

He told the officers he didn't, according to the police report.

The officers then approached his boat, which was near the ramp, and asked one of the fishermen on board the same question.

The fisherman told the officer that they had caught about six fish that they had already fileted. The police report states the fisherman then handed the officer a bag of filets from a cooler aboard the boat.

The officer then opened up another cooler that was nearby on the ground and, after digging through the ice, found three more bags of fileted fish.

(Courtesy: Rhode Island Environmental Police Officers Association)

That's when the fisherman told the officer they had actually caught about 50 fish, and described the filets as being a mixture of sea bass and tautog.

The fisherman estimated that of those fish, about two-thirds of them were around 11 inches long, which is five inches short of the legal recreational possession side of 16 inches for both black sea bass and tautog, according to the report.

He explained to the officer that there is typically a commercial fisherman aboard their boat to measure the fish, however, he was sick that day and couldn't come.

The police report states the fisherman then "contradicted his prior statement by saying that there were four bags of filets" on board.

Officers also discovered one of the four men who were on the boat did not have a fishing license. But the group assured them he did not have fish nor did he catch any of them, according to the police report.

The officers searched the boat and counted up the filets, 90 of which were believed to be black sea bass and 50 were believed to be tautog.

Officers asked the boat owner why he told them he didn't have any fish on board, to which he replied, "Yeah, I lied."

He was also cited for not having personal flotation devices or a sound producing device on board, and for operating an unregistered boat without navigational lights.

The filets were taken from the fishermen and donated to the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island to be used for feed. In total, the police report states the fishermen caught and fileted 45 black sea bass and 25 tautog.

The recreational possession limit per fisherman for black sea bass is three fish, while the possession limit for tautog is five. Each boat is also permitted to keep a maximum of 10 tautog daily.

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