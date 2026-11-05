Christina Applegate tested for other conditions following MS misdiagnosis

(NewsNation) — Christina Applegate is trying to get an answer to her health issues after she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

On a recent episode of her “MeSsy” podcast, which she co-hosts with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, she sat down with Jack Osbourne, who spoke about his MS diagnosis, according to People Magazine.

“We’re going into square one, just doing some testing and going one-by-one of the sister diseases to MS,” Applegate told Osbourne about figuring out what her health issues are.

FILE - Christina Applegate arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Christina Applegate, left, presents the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The “Married with Children” alum added, “You’ve got RA (rheumatoid arthritis), lupus, Lyme disease — all these things can kind of mimic MS. So now I’m being tested for all that stuff slowly but surely.”

Applegate explained that despite the misdiagnosis, she still uses her wheelchair. “I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this.”

Christina Applegate took a break from podcast

Last month, Applegate shared the reason she temporarily stepped away from the “MeSsy” podcast because she had to process finding out she doesn’t have MS.

“She came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,’” she said in a pair of episodes in October. “I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy.”

The actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2021.

“I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job. I lost — I’m sorry. What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years — God, I’m so sorry — because it stopped my life,” Applegate said in the most recent episode.

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