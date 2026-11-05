Sandra Birchmore trial could expose wider police misconduct

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(NewsNation) — As the murder trial of former Massachusetts police officer Matthew Farwell nears closing arguments, a journalist who attended the weeks-long proceedings says the case could lead to additional investigations and prosecutions involving other officers.

Journalist Michele McPhee, who has covered the trial, told "Brian Entin Investigates" the proceedings have raised questions about why authorities failed to pursue allegations of sexual abuse involving Farwell and other officers years earlier.

Prosecutors allege Farwell sexually abused Sandra Birchmore when she was underage. In 2021, police found the pregnant Birchmore dead in what was initially ruled a suicide, but prosecutors say Farwell murdered her and staged the scene to cover up their relationship. Farwell denies the charges.

Police allegations of sexual abuse didn't result in charges

McPhee said she believes additional prosecutions could follow even if Farwell is acquitted or the trial ends with a hung jury.

"I don't think this case ends with Matthew Farwell in a verdict. I think there's much more to come," McPhee said.

She also questioned why authorities initially treated Birchmore's death as a suicide.

"I have never covered a case where cops walk into the scene of a dead body and immediately call the M.E (medical examiner) and say, 'We have a suicide here,” she said.

McPhee pointed to testimony from Stoughton police officials who reportedly attempted to bring allegations of sexual abuse to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office but were unsuccessful in securing criminal charges.

"The Stoughton police chief said they tried to go to Morrissey. They tried to present this case," McPhee said.

Matthew Farwell allegedly groomed Sandra Birchmore

Farwell allegedly began grooming Birchmore when she was a 15-year-old participant in a local police explorers program, when the two are alleged to have begun a sexual relationship. Farwell was 27 at the time.

Text messages introduced during the trial documented their years-long relationship, including exchanges about their sexual encounters when Birchmore was underage.

"Without those text messages, they might not have a case. And without the FBI, Matthew Farwell would still be a police officer with a gun and a badge," McPhee said.

"He began grooming this girl when she was 13 and then stayed as an abuser in her life until she was 23 and dead.”

Farwell's twin brother given immunity in Birchmore case

The trial has also examined the conduct of other former Stoughton officers, including Farwell's twin brother, William Farwell, who testified under a federal immunity agreement about his own sexual relationship with Birchmore.

McPhee questioned whether additional officers could face charges and whether officials responsible for the original investigation could face further scrutiny.

Morrissey and his office have faced criticism over their initial handling of Birchmore's death and the decision not to pursue criminal charges against Farwell.

Federal authorities took over the investigation and charged Farwell in 2024.

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