San Ysidro Port of Entry reopens after shooting and police chase

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KUSI/ FOX 5) -- The San Ysidro Port of Entry temporarily closed to vehicle traffic Wednesday night after a pursuit spanning several counties ended at the border crossing, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure began around 9:30 p.m. Traffic from southbound I-5 and Camino De La Plaza to I-5 was diverted to State Route 905, according to CHP. During that time, authorities asked motorists to use alternative routes and the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry reopened to traffic around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO) reported that around 6:46 p.m. deputies located a suspect in Jurupa Valley who was wanted for grand theft. The suspect reportedly failed to yield for authorities and a pursuit ensued onto westbound 91 and eventually continued onto southbound Interstate 15.

The pursuit continued into San Diego County and onto I-5, before ending near the US-Mexico border, according to authorities.

At around 9 p.m., the San Diego Police Department reported that an officer-involved shooting transpired at the San Ysidro border crossing, which reportedly involved US Customs and Border Protection.

According to RSO, the suspect was ultimately taken into custody and no Riverside County deputies were involved in the shooting or injured during this incident.

No further details were immediately provided.

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