OpenAI rebrands data centers as ‘compute campuses,’ unveils new framework

OpenAI unveiled a new framework Thursday for building data centers, which it appears to be rebranding as “compute campuses” following the recent groundswell of opposition to the server warehouses powering the AI boom.

The ChatGPT maker said it is committing to pay the full cost of electricity and infrastructure associated with its projects as well as provide financial assurances in case they are reduced or canceled.

It is also pledging to prioritize closed-loop or low-water cooling, publish information about electricity and water use and not rely on non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), which have limited public information about data center deals.

“The investments that help America compete globally can also help communities prosper locally,” it wrote in a press release. “That starts with giving residents a say while plans can still change and a way to hold developers accountable for delivering on their commitments.”

“That’s what we’re committing to at the campuses we own and operate, and what we believe people should be able to count on wherever AI infrastructure is built across the country,” the company added.

OpenAI also laid out a policy blueprint, suggesting voluntary commitments from companies are an “important starting point” while urging policymakers to establish “clear rules.”

Major tech companies, including OpenAI, signed onto a White House pledge in May committing to cover the cost of building new data centers — though the agreement was not legally binding.

The ChatGPT maker’s proposals are largely aligned with its own commitments. It suggested state utility commissions should require large electricity customers to cover the costs they add to the grid and shield other customers if a project falls through.

The AI firm also called for public reporting on water, energy, noise and hiring, as well as restrictions on the use of NDAs. And it urged Congress to help speed up grid transmission upgrades and restore tax incentives for clean electricity.

OpenAI referred to the projects as “compute campuses” in the release, as well as in other recent company communications, in an apparent effort to rebrand data centers.

Tuesday’s election underscored the deep unpopularity of data centers, which helped carry Democrats to victory in key races. Americans also voted in favor of restricting data center construction in dozens of ballot measures across the country.

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