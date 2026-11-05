Scammers are using AI-generated photos to demand ransom for lost pets

(NewsNation) — Owners searching for missing pets are reportedly facing a disturbing new scam: Criminals are using artificial intelligence to create images of injured or missing pets, then demanding money in exchange for their supposed safe return.

The scammers often monitor social media posts about missing animals, take publicly shared photos and manipulate them with AI to make it appear as though a pet has been found, is injured, or is receiving emergency veterinary care.

They then contact desperate owners, demand large sums of money and threaten to kill or euthanize the animal if payment isn’t made.

Scammers have also impersonated law enforcement officers and animal shelter employees to make their claims appear legitimate.

In May, a California pet owner received a doctored image of her missing dog along with a message claiming the animal needed emergency surgery at a San Jose animal shelter, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported.

The scammer demanded money to continue treatment and threatened that the dog would be euthanized, according to a warning from the city’s Animal Care and Services department.

When the owner contacted the shelter directly, staff confirmed the animal was not there.

“Scammers are using public lost pet posts and AI-generated content to create false urgency and pressure people into paying money,” shelter representatives warned.

AI makes missing-pet scams harder to spot

The scheme is part of a growing wave of scams that use AI to make fraudulent claims appear more convincing.

In the United Kingdom, Cam Chauhan said she received a message demanding a £200 Apple gift card months after her cat went missing, according to the BBC. The message included what appeared to be an exact picture of her cat in a garden, leading her to believe someone had found him, the outlet reported.

Chauhan said she immediately prepared to retrieve her pet, but when she tried to arrange a meeting place, the person refused until she sent the gift card. The exchange raised suspicions, and she realized it was a scam. The cat remains missing.

Similarly, Sarah Robinson told the BBC that someone contacted her claiming to have her missing cat. The scammer sent a convincing image of the animal but grew vague when asked where the cat was located. The person eventually demanded £40,000, nearly $54,000, to return the pet and sent a money transfer link. When Robinson refused to pay, the scammer threatened to kill the cat.

How to protect yourself from missing-pet scams

The Federal Trade Commission warns pet owners to be cautious when someone demands unusual payment methods in exchange for information or treatment.

Pet owners can take several steps to verify whether someone has actually found their animal:

Request proof: Ask for a live video call or a current video showing the pet, preferably highlighting a unique physical feature.

Ask for a live video call or a current video showing the pet, preferably highlighting a unique physical feature. Ask specific questions: Find out details about the animal that someone could not easily determine from publicly shared photos, such as its collar or identifying markings.

Find out details about the animal that someone could not easily determine from publicly shared photos, such as its collar or identifying markings. Verify the location: Contact the animal shelter, veterinary clinic or law enforcement agency directly using an independently verified phone number.

Contact the animal shelter, veterinary clinic or law enforcement agency directly using an independently verified phone number. Avoid unusual payments: Never send gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers to someone claiming they need money to return your pet.

Never send gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers to someone claiming they need money to return your pet. Arrange an in-person meeting: If possible, meet in a public location to confirm the person actually has your animal.

Pet owners who encounter suspected scams can report them to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

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