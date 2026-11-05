3 Chili’s customers chemically burned after cleaning solution mix-up

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Several people were injured after a cleaning chemical was mistaken for salt at a Chili's in North Carolina last week, according to the local health department.

The Foothills Health District is investigating the October 28 incident, which unfolded after an employee unknowingly used a degreasing chemical in place of salt in the margaritas.

The department said the mistake traced back to October 26, when an employee at the Chili's in Forest City was provided with granulated degreaser from a worker who was power-washing the outside of the restaurant, per a Foothills Health District news release.

The degreaser was placed in an unlabeled container that eventually made its way inside the restaurant, where another employee believed it to be salt and used it to prepare the margarita station. Three customers later ordered margaritas and complained of symptoms consistent with chemical burns "in and around their mouths," the health district said. A few of the employees also tasted the substance and experienced the same symptoms.

The three customers left to seek treatment for their burns, according to the health district.

"This incident highlights the importance of proper chemical labeling, storage, and handling in food service establishments, as required by the North Carolina Food Code, to prevent chemical contamination and protect public health," said Jason Masters, the director of Foothills Health District.

The restaurant's food service permit was suspended the same day, and the management was instructed to sanitize any affected surfaces or components, per the health district.

The investigation wrapped on Oct. 29 and the and the suspension of the restaurant's permit was reinstated.

A Chili's spokesperson said last week that they had launched an investigation into the incident "as the health and wellbeing of our guests and team members remain top priority."

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