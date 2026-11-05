Off-duty state troopers rescue pregnant woman from rollover crash

LOWELL, Ind. (WGN) – An expectant mother is out of the hospital and recovering well after a husband and wife, both Indiana State Police troopers, and bystanders jumped into action Sunday following a rollover crash.

Israel and Jordin Rosillo were off-duty and driving northbound on I-65 in one of their take-home squad cars when they witnessed a crash near the Roselawn exit.

As they approached the scene, Jordin Rosillo immediately radioed dispatch to provide information on the location of the crash and to request an ambulance.

Dash camera video obtained by NewsNation local affiliate WGN also showed how quickly bystanders stopped to help.

“I activated my emergency lights and blocked part of the roadway, and both my husband and I got out to assist whoever was in the vehicle,” Jordin Rosillo said.

The Rosillos grabbed medical equipment and ran over to the vehicle, where they found the driver and only occupant, a 20-year-old woman, was conscious but stuck in her seatbelt, which had locked up. They also quickly learned she was 29 weeks pregnant.

They told WGN-TV the vehicle began smoking heavily and heating up and said they were worried it could catch fire.

“When I saw the smoke, I looked at my wife and I don’t know if she heard me or not, but I was like, ‘Jordin, we need to get her out of there, at all costs,’” Israel Rosillo said.

With the help of a bystander who had a knife handy, they were able to cut the seatbelt and get the woman out of the vehicle safely, pulling her away from the wreckage.

“We had to bring her out the rear window because the fronts were just completely smashed, so me, my husband and also another civilian were able to kind of wedge her out that back window and pull her out,” Jordin Rosillo said.

One of the first bystanders on scene was a nurse, and a doctor also stopped to help, according to the Rosillos. As the pair helped stabilize the woman, they grabbed an emergency blanket from their medical kit made from mylar foil to help keep the woman warm while an ambulance was on the way.

A medical helicopter was initially requested to respond to the scene, but it was canceled and the woman was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Jordin Rosillo could be heard in audio captured by her dash camera speaking on the phone with the mother of the young woman.

“Your daughter is currently OK. She was involved in a crash, so she is going to be brought to the hospital,” the trooper could be heard saying.

Two days later, on Tuesday, the 20-year-old was released from the hospital, her mother told WGN-TV. According to the woman, she had no major injuries and the baby is thriving.

The grandmother-to-be expressed her gratitude for the off-duty troopers, the civilians who rushed to help, and the medical team at the hospital.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to create more meaningful memories and live life because of their willingness to jump into action,” the woman wrote.

Israel and Jordin Rosillo said it was a true team effort that made this outcome as positive as it was. The pair credited the bystanders who didn’t hesitate to help.

“We’re trained for these types of situations and they’re not, so that’s very heroic for everybody on scene that stopped on scene and was willing to help,” Israel Rosillo said.

“It helps us more than anybody knows,” Jordin Rosillo added.

The Rosillos said they are grateful they were in the right place at the right time to be able to help in an emergency. It isn’t the first time they’ve jumped into action while off duty.

The two said they became police officers because they enjoy helping people.

“It’s something that we always talk about, our goal in our careers, is to make a difference in somebody’s life,” Israel Rosillo said.

ISP told WGN-TV the agency has a take home car program for situations exactly like this, where seconds count. It can also play a role in crime deterrence and speeding up response times to emergencies.

“There’s a lot of equipment that we carry in our cars, that even me as a police officer, I don’t carry in my personal car. It’s really important that we have the capability of driving it off duty to help the public,” Jordin Rosillo said.

Troopers’ vehicles are equipped with the devices to communicate directly with other emergency responders and streamline the process of getting help to a scene, they have medical kits to help in trauma situations, and pieces of equipment like fire extinguishers.

“If we were driving our personal cars we would have stopped too, but we wouldn’t have had the quickness of getting EMS there, or the ability of getting medical supplies to her,” Israel Rosillo said.

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