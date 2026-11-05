Will Democrat Hakeem Jeffries be first Black speaker of the House? What to know

(NewsNation) — Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is on the cusp of making history as the nation’s first Black speaker of the House, a generational shift in U.S. politics after Democrats trounced Republicans to win majority control of the chamber in the midterm elections.

Jeffries faces a vote of his colleagues when the new Congress convenes Jan. 3. If nominated and elected, as expected, it would be the first time a Black lawmaker has grasped the powerful House speaker’s gavel, a job second in line to the president and the only leadership position in Congress mandated by the U.S. Constitution.

The Brooklyn-born 56-year-old Jeffries would take over the office from Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, as Democrats seek to confront President Donald Trump’s final two years in office.

Jeffries would be the first Democratic speaker since Nancy Pelosi and he has led the party for the past four years, with her support, once she decided to step aside after the Democrats’ election losses in 2022.

A married father of two, Jeffries grew up steeped in Brooklyn’s Cornerstone Baptist Church and represents parts of the Brooklyn-area district once held by trailblazing Rep. Shirley Chisholm.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton, a master's degree in public policy at Georgetown and graduated magna cum laude from NYU School of Law. He worked as a corporate lawyer and served in the New York State assembly before being elected to Congress.

An insurgent himself, Jeffries was 29 when he first ran for office, failing twice in his initial campaigns for state government. In 2012, he challenged a 30-year incumbent member of Congress, who stepped aside as Jeffries swooped in to win the seat.

Jeffries' agenda

Jeffries has promised a robust 100-day agenda to lower the costs of living and launch oversight and investigations to hold the Trump administration accountable. Impeachment is an option.

Promising to show voters that Democrats can govern, Jeffries and the leadership team hope to hold their new majority together and avoid the chaotic disruptions and dysfunction that often left Johnson unable to control the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House.

Colleagues have praised Jeffries’ collaborative style, a listener who represents a shift from Pelosi’s powerful tenure as the nation’s first female speaker of the House.

But at the same time, his calm-is-a-choice deliberative nature has drawn criticism that Jeffries can be too slow to act in the frenzied political environment when voters are seeking swift reaction to mounting crises and concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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