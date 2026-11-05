‘I need you to lie’: The alleged Blake Lively texts to Taylor Swift

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CXNN6seojU&list=PL6PrA6lo8rJIgqS4K3kndvHMOVqbmvG81&index=6&t=0s

(NewsNation) — The “It Ends With Us” saga between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has resulted in subpoenas and damaging texts between two former BFFs.

Did Lively tell her now former bestie Taylor Swift to lie in the case against Baldoni? Well, according to filmmaker Andy Signore, the answer is yes.

Signore, who was one of a few bloggers and content creators subpoenaed by Lively’s attorneys in the case, said he obtained documents allegedly showing private messages between the actress and the “Bad Blood” singer.

“You see Blake and Justin sort of friendly, trusting each other, 'you're safe here,' stuff like that. And at the same time Blake is texting Taylor Swift: 'This doofus of mine doesn't understand what he's doing. He's a clown. He thinks he's a writer. I need you to lie. I need you to help me,'" Signore told me.

Blake Lively ‘looks terrible’

Signore tells me the timeline of the messages makes the “Gossip Girl” star look “terrible” because it goes against her narrative that Lively was harassed on the set of the “It Ends With Us.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Blake Lively (L) and Taylor Swift are seen on September 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

2026 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year Award on the 2026 "iHeartRadio Music Awards" airing live from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 26, 2026 (8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The “Popcorned Planet” creator added, “She's not texting Taylor like, 'I feel so uncomfortable. This guy's abusing me or this guy's a creep or it's so harassing.' There's never any text from Blake that sort of reiterates her worries or her feelings of being harassed.

“It's always like he's an idiot. He's dumb. He's a doofus. He doesn't know what he's doing.”

Lively, as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is believed to have wrestled control from Baldoni on the film, which ultimately led to a negative public view of the A-list couple.

“I think it's an incredibly important part of the story that people need to realize,” Signore tells me.

From Hollywood to the royal family, “The Scoop” delivers smart, insider revelations on celebrity news, scandals, style and culture with Paula Froelich. Subscribe to her newsletter here.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.