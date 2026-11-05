Wall Street rallies as election uncertainty settles

(NewsNation) — Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the Dow soaring more than 1,500 points on the heels of an election in which Democrats took decisive control of Congress.

Looking at exit polls, 90% of Americans said the cost of living was part of what factored into their vote. In 2024, Americans were promised affordability, and now, they have voted out the party that made that promise.

Democrats now have the challenge of combatting inflation from where it stands at 3.7%, according to the last reading NewsNation got.

The rally with Wall Street was the best day markets have seen since April 2025, but it wasn't necessarily a vote of confidence toward Democrats.

Investors are responding to reduced election uncertainty, along with this historical reality that when government is divided, with one party controlling Congress and another controlling the executive branch, major policy and regulatory changes are typically unlikely, or at the very least, a challenge.

That's what Wall Street was rallying on, which may not necessarily be good for the Americans who voted Democrat and want major change when it comes to inflation.

That being said, part of the rally was beneficial to Americans who want lower oil prices.

Oil prices were down almost 9% yesterday, coming close to $90 a barrel, even tipping under that threshold at one point.

Some are hoping oil analysts are now thinking President Donald Trump is going to be under tremendous pressure to come to a deal with Iran and end the war, and that would be the start of broader pricing pressure relief.

That's on top of the promise Democrats have made during the midterm campaign, and now the victory they have. American voters just mandated for change.

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