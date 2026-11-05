Oregon cafe featured in ‘Twilight’ is for sale

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Carver Cafe, the Oregon-based cafe featured in “The Twilight Saga,” announced they are looking to sell its business and property, as the owner is ready to retire.

Nestled in Damascus, Carver Cafe has been operating under various owners and names since the 50s.

Once a donut shop run by a woman named Dorothy, the cafe transformed into a tourist must-see when the vampire romance series “Twilight” featured brooding conversations between Bella Swan and her dad at the shop.

Carver Cafe (Courtesy Google Maps)

Cinemark is bringing back the beloved (and also hated-on) films for an event they’re calling the “‘Twas the Twilight Before Christmas” marathon. (AP Images)

A notice posted outside the Twilight house. July 26, 2019 (KOIN)

The featured cafe that dealt with a fictionalized vampire-infested Pacific Northwest landscape says the owner is “ready to retire,” according to an Instagram post.

In the meantime, the cafe will remain open, serving locals and “Twilight” fans alike Tuesday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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