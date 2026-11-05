DC inmates allege filthy jail conditions, erupting toilets in lawsuit

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) -- A new class-action lawsuit alleges disgusting and unsanitary conditions at the D.C. jail, including numerous cases of sewage overflowing, mold and mice.

It follows last month's announcement from the Justice Department that it was launching an investigation into whether conditions violate the Constitution.

Erupting toilets, water leaks and prolific mold growth are just some of the issues mentioned in the lawsuit on behalf of people detained at the D.C. jail.

"We're supposed to be in humane conditions, which it's not," said Shameka Hayes.

Hayes spent roughly three years inside from 2022 to 2025.

"I've been in a cell and mold was coming up the wall, and they give us the bleach, and we wipe it off and we go on about our business. It's not a big deal to them. But it's a big deal to us because it affects our health," Hayes said.

According to the suit, between August and October 2025, plaintiff Tony McClam experienced flooding from several exploding toilets where sewage water shot out. Several months later, he was trapped in a locked cell where he ended up on his knees, sweeping the water with his bare hands and a washcloth.

"It can affect people's babies in the future. It can affect people's different health issues and we're not taking care of it. Like, please help us," Hayes said.

Misty Thomas Zaleski, executive director of the Council for Court Excellence, helped with a 2025 audit.

"The plumbing conditions in the jail is something that the audit that we worked on in support of the DC auditor in developing found dozens, if not close to 100 active complaints related specifically to plumbing," Thomas Zaleski said.

The lawsuit also said in July 2026 plaintiff Christopher Brockington had several floods on his unit, which left belongings floating in water with feces, urine, blood and vomit, up to his knees.

"The culture needs to be changed. The regulations need to be changed. Those can happen simultaneously while we are working to get a new building that is going to meet 21st-century standards," Thomas Zaleski said.

The Department of General Services said the first phase of a new jail isn't expected to be finished until 2032, with the entire project not done until 2035.

"These men and women are going to come home, by and large, and we need to set them up for healthy reentry, where we've actually invested in making sure that we show our dignity. And we set people up to come back," Thomas Zaleski said. "And the conditions and the circumstances in our jail are not doing that to the values I think of the District of Columbia.



The D.C. Department of Corrections has not responded to a request for comment.

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