Multiple injured, suspect detained in Iowa post office shooting

(NewsNation) — Two people were shot at the main post office in Iowa's capital, and a third person was injured trying to escape.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the Main Post Office in Des Moines, which is located across the street from one of the city’s main hospitals.

The Des Moines Police Department told NewsNation the suspect, a woman who was an employee of the Postal Service, has been detained. Sgt. Paul Parizek said the department received a report of a shooter on the second floor of the four-story regional sorting facility.

Two victims were found at the post office, while another transported themselves to a nearby hospital, NewsNation affiliate WHO reported. Parizek said all injuries appear to be nonlife-threatening.

All victims were employees, police said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s in contact with the Department of Public Safety regarding the shooting.

“We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved," she posted online. "Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement.”

Des Moines Public Schools said the district’s nearby elementary school, welcome center and nutrition center went into a secure status after police notified the district of the shooting at 9:20 a.m., meaning no one was allowed in or out of the buildings. That status was lifted after police notified them at 10 a.m. that a suspect was in custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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