Khloé Kardashian admits finding Lamar Odom at wild X-rated, drug-fueled party

(NewsNation) — Lamar Odom’s former mother-in-law revealed she found him in the middle of a drug-fueled, wild sex party at the height of his substance abuse issues, according to Us Weekly.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian recalled the night they found the former Los Angeles Laker at a hotel after he went missing.

“We’re going to extract him from the situation because he’s being held hostage by these hookers,” Jenner said.

Jenner added, “Khloé’s security burst into this room.”

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: Khloe Kardashian, and Lamar Odom pose circa Octoberr 2009 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Binn/WireImage)

Lamar Odom of the Los Angeles Lakers in action during the NBA Europe Live match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the O2 arena on October 4, 2010 in London, England. (Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Khloé interjected, “And all I saw (was) they were literally having a circle j---. There were 20 people in the room.”

Jenner said she threw the drugs into the trash and demanded people leave the room.

Lamar Odom’s near-death experience

Odom and Khloé were married from 2009 to 2016; however, they split in 2013.

The former NBA player has been open about his addiction struggles and discussed it earlier this year in the Netflix documentary “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.”

One of the more shocking revelations from the documentary was Odom admitting he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks before being placed into a medically induced coma.

Khloé told Netflix she protected the former Odom during their four-year marriage. “He would escape rehab and go on a drug bender, and no one could find him,” Kardashian said in the documentary. “I just felt such a responsibility to cover this up and protect him.”

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