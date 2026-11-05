Martha Stewart blames controversial Halloween costume on ‘Today’ show host

(NewsNation) — Martha Stewart has reportedly changed her story about why she dressed as a “hungry” homeless person for Halloween, saying it was actually "Today" show host Craig Melvin's fault for spilling on her.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the lifestyle guru said that Melvin spilled chocolate on the sweater she planned to wear to a Halloween party, just 10 minutes before she needed to be ready.

"So the easiest costume was to get dressed up as a bum," Stewart said. “I looked at myself. I said, ‘You really look hungry and homeless. So I wrote a sign that said ‘I’m hungry.’”

Stewart came under fire for a now-deleted Halloween Instagram post, in which she wore torn clothes with a dirty face, while holding a clipboard with the message: “I am hungry. Help me!”

Amid the backlash, Stewart initially told TMZ and other outlets that she wanted the costume to "bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness" and that she didn't mean to offend anyone.



NewsNation partner The Hill contributed to this report.

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