Massie vows to force vote on Epstein Files Transparency Act II

(NewsNation) — Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., pledged to force a vote on the Epstein File Transparency Act II when Congress resumes.

"When we return next week, we’ll get 218 signatures for Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which guarantees a vote," Massie said on X. "Survivors will be able to get their own records, State Attorneys General can prosecute crimes, and we can take the DOJ to court for keeping critical files hidden."

Massie co-sponsored the legislation with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., as a follow-up to the initial Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forced the Justice Department to release files related to billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But lawmakers have criticized the Trump administration for not releasing all documents and for redacting information that should have been made public.

The new legislation would allow victims to sue for files related to their cases, as well as allowing states to sue the DOJ for files relevant to state investigations or specific allegations.

The act would also allow lawmakers to challenge files that have not been made public and require the DOJ to turn over unredacted files to lawmakers for private review within seven days of a request being made.

The goal is to make it easier for states to prosecute co-conspirators, and the act could pave the way for more files being made public.

The push comes during Massie's last weeks in Congress, after he lost his primary race to Trump-backed Republican Ed Gallrein, who won the seat in Tuesday's election.

Massie repeatedly butted heads with President Donald Trump over the Epstein files, as well as GOP spending bills and the Iran war.

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