LAPD cruiser kills mother of 2 on Halloween; family demands answers

(KTLA) -- The family of a 32-year-old mother struck and killed by a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle on Halloween night is demanding answers about the deadly collision, which they believe could have been prevented.

Kristine Poulos was killed Oct. 31 when an LAPD officer responding to an emergency call struck her in the San Fernando Valley.

"She was taken too soon," Denise Catalado, Poulos' mother, told NewsNation affiliate KTLA. "She didn't get to accomplish what she set out to do."

Relatives met with LAPD detectives Wednesday evening but said they still have unanswered questions about the circumstances surrounding Poulos' death.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. as an officer from the LAPD's North Hollywood Division was responding to a reported shooting at a Halloween party in Sherman Oaks.

According to police, the officer was driving with emergency lights and sirens activated when the patrol vehicle hit Poulos, who was walking across the street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded, but Poulos was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the officer was heading to provide backup at a party attended by approximately 300 people.

Poulos' family questioned whether the officer was traveling at a safe speed, particularly given the rainy conditions that night.

"It was a rainy night. It was raining, and they said they were responding to a shots-fired call, and they never found a gun. They never found anyone shot," Catalado said.

Authorities have not established whether the wet roadway contributed to the collision.

Police said Poulos was outside a marked crosswalk when she was struck, but her relatives argued that the officer should have been more cautious, especially on Halloween.

"I don't think it should [matter]," Poulos' mother said. "There were a lot of trick-or-treaters who were out that night, and they walk in the middle of the street."

"I believe they should have slowed down," she added.

The family said the loss has been especially devastating for Poulos' children, including her 12-year-old daughter, who is struggling to come to terms with her mother's death.

Relatives said Poulos had been working toward building a better future for herself and her children.

"She really wanted to make a life for her and the children," Poulos' mother said.

The family also said investigators have surveillance video of the crash but have not released it. During Wednesday's meeting with detectives, relatives were reportedly told that the footage could be made public later this month.

The LAPD's Multidisciplinary Collision Investigation Team is investigating the crash. Police have not disclosed the patrol vehicle's speed or announced any findings about whether the officer's actions contributed to the collision.

Poulos' relatives said they are seeking accountability and a clearer understanding of what happened in the moments before she was struck.

"I want to see justice and accountability from the LAPD," one of Poulos' daughters said. "I don't know how to comprehend it. It's hard to accept that your mother is dead."

A GoFundMe has been organized to help Poulos' family cover funeral and burial expenses.

The family continues to mourn her death while awaiting answers from investigators.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.