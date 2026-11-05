Your Morning: ‘Blue wave’ aftermath

The investigation into a former Cornell University student’s gang rape allegations will be handled by the same former federal prosecutor who oversaw the criminal case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. The latest >

Indiana executed convicted murderer Jeffrey Weisheit by lethal injection for the killings of two children. Read more >

A man who was arrested for allegedly pointing a "finger gun" toward a National Guard member near the White House has been released from custody in Washington, D.C.The investigation >

Netflix’s new Natalee Holloway documentary has been released, bringing to light some shocking revelations as it revisits one of America’s most notorious missing persons cases about the Alabama high school graduate. Details >

Twelve weeks of paid family and medical leave is likely back in play in Nevada after Democrat Aaron Ford defeated incumbent Republican Joe Lombardo in the state’s governor’s race. What about other states? >