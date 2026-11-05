Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Politics

Your Morning: ‘Blue wave’ aftermath

By Caitlyn Shelton,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWGlH_1GnGTWig00

View online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwGMW_1GnGTWig00

YOUR MORNING

November 5, 2026

Good morning, NewsNation. Would you forget your favorite movie to watch it again? A cinema chain plans to hypnotize moviegoers before they rewatch beloved films. 'REWIND' concept >

In this newsletter, we're looking at:

Where does Alaska Senate race stand? It could come down to 'Decoy Dan'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWGlH_1GnGTWig00

'Decoy Dan': As the Alaska Senate race votes continue to be tallied, votes for the “wrong” Dan Sullivan could be the difference in who wins. The race remains in focus after some voters told NewsNation they were confused by seeing two candidates with the same name on the ballot. Results >

Blame game? After Democrats won control of Congress, some Republicans have blamed President Donald Trump for the losses. Trump and Vice President JD Vance pointed to Iran, but Trump defended his decision to go to war. Trump: Hegseth would be ‘popular’ as senator >

Shake-up: As the balance of power shifts, both parties are facing decisions about who will lead them in the next Congress. The GOP is preparing for a leadership shake-up, but questions remain on who will lead Democrats. Who are the potential candidates for the 2028 primaries? >

KEEP READING:

Live midterm results: Track your state’s election results >

LA Mayor Karen Bass loses re-election bid to Nithya Raman >

Live results: Boebert in a tight race with Laubacher >
Missi-flip-pi? Final answer in Senate race may take weeks >

Could anyone go to jail in Alaska's 'Decoy Dan' probe? >

European flights forced to make emergency landings after bomb threats

At least seven flights and a cruise ship received bomb threats in Europe, sparking airport disruption. The latest >

Trump’s lawyers to appear before appeals court as he fights hush money conviction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdgG6_1GnGTWig00

Court: Trump's lawyers will try to push an appeals court to toss his hush money conviction. The president, who has denied wrongdoing related to the 34 counts of falsifying business records to obscure a payment to Stormy Daniels, is not set to attend court. Updates >

Soccer teen's arrest, ICE detention rattles rural Missouri community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFdKL_1GnGTWig00

ICE: Rodrigo Gonzalez Carbajal was nearly home from a high school soccer game when he was pulled over in front of his family's home and arrested for allegedly going 5 mph over the speed limit. Since September, the asylum-seeker has been among the thousands in ICE custody. Updates >


Debate: Since the teen’s arrest, the national story that dropped on Noel, Missouri's doorstep has sparked debate. The divide between those pushing for his release and those who think he should be sent back to Mexico has tested the mettle of the community’s tight-knit nature. Details >

1 victim dead, suspect killed after ‘targeted’ incident near Tampa

One person and a suspect are dead after a vehicle crashed into a food court at the Citibank corporate campus near Tampa, Florida, in what authorities described as a “targeted incident.” The latest >

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVRam_1GnGTWig00

The investigation into a former Cornell University student’s gang rape allegations will be handled by the same former federal prosecutor who oversaw the criminal case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. The latest >


Indiana executed convicted murderer Jeffrey Weisheit by lethal injection for the killings of two children. Read more >


A man who was arrested for allegedly pointing a "finger gun" toward a National Guard member near the White House has been released from custody in Washington, D.C.The investigation >


Netflix’s new Natalee Holloway documentary has been released, bringing to light some shocking revelations as it revisits one of America’s most notorious missing persons cases about the Alabama high school graduate. Details >


Twelve weeks of paid family and medical leave is likely back in play in Nevada after Democrat Aaron Ford defeated incumbent Republican Joe Lombardo in the state’s governor’s race. What about other states? >

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165De0_1GnGTWig00

Stephen A.’s warning to Democrats: Deliver results or lose the White House

Bill O’Reilly and Stephen A. Smith joined Chris Cuomo to debate why voters pulled back support from President Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6W1Z_1GnGTWig00

Florida deputy helps stranded senior get meal, gasoline

Deputy Mark Maertz says members of his department help people, at their own expense, when the circumstances warrant.

This NewsNation email is written by Caitlyn Shelton and NewsNation staff.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
3

Comments