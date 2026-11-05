How much influence will Democratic Socialists have in Congress?

(NewsNation) — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the next speaker of the House, but his path to the gavel may not be guaranteed.

A record number of Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates won their midterm races, potentially creating a new voting bloc within the Democratic Party. So far, none of the incoming lawmakers have committed to supporting Jeffries' bid for speaker.

The DSA-endorsed candidates had a strong election night, winning eight of 10 contested races for an 80% victory rate. Six of those victories went to first-time lawmakers who are preparing to head to Washington.

Among the incoming members are:

Angela Gonzalez-Torres — New York, 13th Congressional District

Melat Kiros — Colorado, 1st Congressional District

Donovan McKinney — Michigan, 13th Congressional District

Claire Valdez — New York, 7th Congressional District

Darializa Avila Chevalier — New York, 13th Congressional District

Chris Rabb — Pennsylvania, 3rd Congressional District

The incoming lawmakers say they want to bring a range of priorities to Capitol Hill, including affordable housing, universal healthcare, and expanded access to childcare for working families.

Affordability remains a central concern, particularly as housing costs and interest rates continue to put homeowners out of reach for many Americans.

Immigration enforcement and changes to U.S. foreign policy are also expected to be major issues for this group, which has criticized the Trump administration's approach and called for a different direction in America's international relations.

While these lawmakers will be part of a broader Democratic caucus, their growing numbers could give progressives greater influence over the party's legislative agenda.

That could create an early test for Jeffries as Democrats prepare to take control of the House and determine how to unite a party with competing priorities while securing the votes needed to lead.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.