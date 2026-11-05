Hispanic civil rights group wants Democrats they helped get elected to get ‘ICE out’

SAN JUAN, Texas (Border Report) -- Some election results were still rolling in Wednesday morning when La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) held a news conference to urge the newly elected Democratic leaders to end ICE raids in the Rio Grande Valley and improve economic conditions here.

“We deserve to start kicking out ICE out of our communities," LUPE President and CEO Tania Chavez Camacho told Border Report.

Her organization's sister group, LUPE Votes -- a 501c4 organization -- says it galvanized Hispanic voters to get to the polls, and to vote Democratic.

They hired over 300 workers who block-walked this South Texas border region. They knocked on over 90,000 doors and spoke with over 110,000 voters.

The region is over 90% Hispanic and became a focal point for the nation to see how Hispanics would vote in the midterm elections, particularly after it had swung Republican in the last elections.

Things went overwhelmingly well for Democrats on Tuesday.

“We woke up to a very different Texas. A Texas we’ve known is possible,” LUPE Votes Deputy Director Dani Marrero Hi said. "Today the Valley is the key conversation about the direction of our nation for a very different reason. And it’s to show the Latinos in Texas – and specifically Latinos in the Rio Grande Valley – are not afraid to use our power.”

Chavez says they're holding new and returning leaders accountable. That includes U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez, both Democrats, who held onto their seats representing this region.

Yet Chavez said they have not always supported the wishes of the people.

"We know that they have voted for ICE funding in the past and we did endorse them and we also endorsed them with conditions to ensure that they will no longer take votes that go against the RGV community. And while we know that we won't get every vote in our favor, we hope that we can continue conversations," Chavez told Border Report.

Chavez added: "Congressman Cuellar has actually been very amicable in speaking with us and engaging with us and ensuring that we understand what are the needs that we need for LUPE, we unfortunately have not seen that from Congressman Vicente Gonzalez."

They also want Democratic Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa, who grew up in Brownsville, to claw back funds for 287(g) agreements between local law enforcement and federal border security agencies, which were mandated by the Republican-led Greg Abbott administration.

"Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa could actually stop the 287(g) agreements that are happening in the state of Texas through SB8," Chavez said. "We want to make sure that she stops the harm."

Nationwide, the number of 287(g) agreements has doubled since February, according to a new report by FWD.us, which says there are over 29,000 state and local law enforcement officers participating in the program and working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Chavez says they also want securities for "Dreamers" who are here with paperwork filed but who are fearful to go out because they could be arrested by ICE for pending documents that have not been fully processed.

And they want a pathway to citizenship for others, including many who have been deported and are living south of the border in northern Mexican towns like Reynosa.

"El pueblo hablado (The people have spoken), she said. "This victory belongs to every single voter across Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.”

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.







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