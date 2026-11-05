DDHQ chief election analyst weighs in on Mississippi and Alaska Senate races

(NewsNation) — DDHQ Chief Election Analyst Geoffrey Skelley tells NewsNation's Markie Martin Democrats got the best plausible outcome. In the Mississippi Senate race, Democrat Scott Colom is leading Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith. Skelley says they are waiting on the provisional ballots. In Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola is leading by 600 votes against Republican Dan Sullivan. Skelley says this race is likely headed to a runoff, but it is possible one candidate goes past 50%.

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