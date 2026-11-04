How accurately did polling, Polymarket data predict 2026 election results?

(NewsNation) — Polling and election markets have been active this election season, with people betting on which candidates would come out on top and which party would take control of the House and Senate ahead of Tuesday night's "blue wave."

But which polls and markets got it right?

Democrats have won both the House and the Senate. Polymarket predicted Democrats would win a total of 210 seats in the House and 45 or more seats in the Senate.

Were Polymarket election predictions accurate? 'Blue wave' sweeps

In Georgia's Senate race, Democrat John Ossoff defeated Republican Mike Collins, 59% to 41%. Both polling numbers and election markets leaned in favor of Ossoff, with RealClear Polling (RCP) giving Ossoff a 52% chance and Collins a 43.4% chance, according to Action Network's website. Polymarket US gave Ossoff a 95% chance of beating his opponent.

Josh Turek defeated Republican Ashley Hinson, 50.5% to 46.4%, in Iowa's Senate race. In this case, both polling and prediction markets got it wrong. RCP gave Hinson a 0.1% better chance of beating Turek, 46% versus 45.9%. Polymarket US gave Hinson a 59% chance of winning the Senate seat.

In Maine's Senate race, Republican Susan Collins conceded to Democrat Troy Jackson. Both polling and election markets leaned in favor of Jackson. In RCP polling, Jackson led Collins by a little over a percentage point, 48.8% versus 47.2%. Polymarket US gave Jackson a 65% chance of being elected. Cook forecasting ruled the race a toss-up.

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a campaign rally at the Majestic Theatre, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) U.S. Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-TX) and Texas gov.-elect, State Rep. Gina Hinojosa toast with a fountain beverage at a Whataburger restaurant at the conclusion of a midterm election night watch party at the Long Center on November 3, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Talarico defeated Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in one of the most closely watched races this election season. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

State Representative Josh Turek, a Democrat from Iowa and US Senate candidate, during a primary election night event at The Loft DSM in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Republicans currently control Iowa's entire congressional delegation, but up to three of the state's four House seats are seen as competitive, as well as an open US Senate seat. Photographer: Scott Morgan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DECATUR, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 2: Supporters of Georgia Democratic Senate candidate, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) talk about canvassing ahead of a campaign event on November 2, 2026 in Decatur, Georgia. Incumbent Ossoff is running against Republican congressman Mike Collins for the Senate seat. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Democrat Abdul-El Sayed was elected to Michigan's Senate, defeating opponent Mike Rogers, 52.4% to 45.6%. RCP polling had El-Sayed leading at 48.1% to Rogers' 45.5%. In Polymarket US, El-Sayed had a 70% chance of securing the election.

In Ohio's Senate race, Democrat Sherrod Brown beat Republican Jon Husted, 50% to 45.2%. In this case, both polling and election markets got it right, with Polymarket giving Brown a 70% chance and RCP giving Brown a 47.1% chance, while Husted had a 44.7% chance.

In the Texas Senate race, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, 55.1% to 43%, flipping the traditionally red state blue in a historic win. Both polling numbers and election markets accurately predicted the win. RCP gave Talarico a 48.5% chance and Paxton a 46.3% chance, while Polymarket gave Talarico a 67% chance.

Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Roger Marshall in the Kansas Senate race, 50.9% to 46.1%. In this case, RCP polling numbers closely reflected the race, with Hamilton at 50.1% and Marshall at 46%. Interestingly, Polymarket also correctly predicted the race, with Hamilton at 61.5% and Marshall at 38.5%.

In South Carolina's Senate race, Democrat Annie Andrews beat Darline Graham Nordon, 51.2% to 46.8%. Interestingly, RCP polling ruled in favor of Graham Nordon, giving her a little over a 2-point lead at 48% and Andrews at 45.4%. Polymarket also incorrectly predicted the win, with Graham Nordon at 67.5% and Andrews at 32%.

Overall, in many cases, polling and Polymarket numbers accurately predicted who would win the elections.

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