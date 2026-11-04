After initial nosedive, markets rally after Democrats’ midterm sweep

(NewsNation) — Stock futures edged higher, reversing sharp early losses, and oil prices retreated after the U.S. midterm election gave Democrats majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Democrats won in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations, ushering in a new era of divided government in Washington.

Global stocks swung between gains and losses as investors weighed the prospects of tougher regulation, higher taxes and oversight of areas such as AI and cryptocurrencies.

Futures initially declined after the results, with Nasdaq-100 futures falling as much as 2.4% and S&P 500 futures down 1.4%. However, they clawed back those losses after President Donald Trump accepted the election results and acknowledged the war in Iran played a role in Republicans' losses.

Early Wednesday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped 779 points, or 1.5%. Nasdaq-100 futures traded 1% higher, along with S&P 500 futures.

AI trade in focus

The AI trade will be in focus after Democrats made gains in key data-center states, where public opposition to the industry's rapid expansion has been growing.

Shares of data center-related companies dropped in premarket trading, with IREN, Hut 8 and Applied Digital all trading lower. Neoclouds Nebius and CoreWeave also fell.

Shares of some to of the biggest hyperscalers were mixed. Amazon.com, Microsoft and Meta Platforms were trading higher, while Alphabet GOOGL.O lagged with a 0.3% decline.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX and Tesla fell around 4% each.

The AI trade has been under pressure as investors grow wary of Big Tech's soaring AI spending and the lack of evidence of adequate returns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 confirmed it had entered a technical correction on Monday.

Meanwhile, AMD jumped 6.2% after the chipmaker forecast faster-than-expected 2027 growth as its data-center sales surge and its multibillion-dollar challenge to Nvidia gathers pace.

Broader chip stocks were also among early gainers, with Nvidia up 0.5%, Micron Technology MU.O rising 0.1% and Broadcom AVGO.O climbing 0.2%.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.