Trump posts VETO hat, blames gas prices after midterm losses

(NewsNation) — President Donald Trump posted a picture of a red "VETO" hat on Truth Social after Democrats won control of the House and Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The post didn't mention any specific bills, but echoed comments Trump made before the election. The president previously told Fox News he'd become "Mr. Veto" if Republicans lost Congress.

"I'm not going to let them through," Trump said at the time. "And then at some point, we'll probably make deals. That’s what’s happened to me."

Trump also told Fox that gas prices, not the war with Iran, hurt Republicans at the polls.

"I don't think it was the war," he said in a phone interview. "I think it was the gas prices."

The national average for regular gas was $4.29 a gallon Monday. Diesel averaged $6.35. Low gas prices were a key promise of Trump's 2024 campaign.

Trump also said Republicans would have won "in a landslide" if he had been on the ballot. He also blamed Fox for the losses.

He told The New York Times he would accept the results of the midterms.

"We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them," he said. "We'll probably work something out."

To override a veto, Democrats would need a two-thirds vote in both chambers, which means they would likely need Republican support.

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