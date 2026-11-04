Mississippi Senate race too close to call

(NewsNation) — The Senate race between Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom and current Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith remains too close to call, hours after polls have closed.

This is a seat that was expected to be safely Republican before Election Day. Decision Desk HQ gave Hyde-Smith a 91% chance to win.

Leading up to Election Day, polling showed a narrower margin between the two candidates, prompting Republicans to invest additional resources to defend Hyde-Smith's seat.

The GOP-aligned Senate Leadership Fund spent more than $1 million in the state to help keep Hyde-Smith in office, while the Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC announced a $1.2 million ad buy to boost Colom.

Hyde-Smith, first appointed and then elected in 2018, is running for reelection in a state Republicans have long dominated.

In 2024, President Donald Trump won Mississippi by nearly 23 percentage points over Democrat Kamala Harris. A Democrat hasn’t won a Senate race in the state since 1982.

NewsNation provides comprehensive coverage of the 2026 midterm elections like never before, with live results powered by Decision Desk HQ and expert analysis. Stay tuned for race calls after the polls close Tuesday night.

Polls in Mississippi closed at 7 p.m. local time.

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