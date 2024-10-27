Open in App
    Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 28-year-old

    By Maggie Matteson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POB4q_0wNqbPV600

    PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WHNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 28-year-old man.

    Timothy Oneal Campbell was last seen on Thursday, October 24, around 10:30 a.m. at his home on Wade Road in Phil Campbell. The sheriff’s office believes he left on a red ATV.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8q8e_0wNqbPV600
    Timothy Oneal Campbell (courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)
    Timothy Campbell’s ATV (courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

    He is described as white, 5’9″ and 160 pounds.

    Authorities said all attempts made by his family, friends, law enforcement, firefighters and the EMA have been unsuccessful.

    If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact FCSO at 256-332-8820.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.

