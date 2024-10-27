Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 28-year-old

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WHNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Timothy Oneal Campbell was last seen on Thursday, October 24, around 10:30 a.m. at his home on Wade Road in Phil Campbell. The sheriff’s office believes he left on a red ATV.

Timothy Oneal Campbell (courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) Timothy Campbell’s ATV (courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

He is described as white, 5’9″ and 160 pounds.

Authorities said all attempts made by his family, friends, law enforcement, firefighters and the EMA have been unsuccessful.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact FCSO at 256-332-8820.

